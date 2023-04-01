Assam Career : Apply for Field Assistant vacancy in Office of Deputy Commissioner Karimganj

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of Deputy Commissioner Karimganj.

The Office of Deputy Commissioner Karimganj is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Field Assistants purely on contractual basis for implementation of Mission Basundhara 2.0.

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 18

Qualification : Minimum H.S. passed with computer knowledge

Salary : Rs. 13048/- per month

Also Read : From Nayanjyoti Saikia to Gurkirat Singh, lesser known shocking facts of some MasterChef India Season 7 contestants

Age Limit : The age of the candidates shall have completed 18 years as on 01/01/2023 and shall not be more than 40 years on that day

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th April 2023 from 10 AM to 12 Noon in the respective Circle Offices

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with their CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Parineeti Chopra’s favourite food or ‘best food’ that is only made by ‘best humans’