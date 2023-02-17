Assam Career Apply for Estate Officer vacancy in ATEPFO

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Tea Employees Provident Fund Organization (ATEPFO).

Assam Tea Employees Provident Fund Organization (ATEPFO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Estate Officer ( in the rank of Junior Engineer ) purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Estate Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications:

(1) Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Polytechnic / Institute with fair knowledge in Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering.

(2) Minimum work experience of 2 (Two) years.

Age limit: The candidate should not be below 18 years of age and above 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023.

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- per month ( Fixed ).

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd February 2023 from 10:00 AM onwards at Assam Tea Employees Provident Fund Organization ( ATEPFO) is scheduled to be held at Conference Hall, 1St Floor, Nidhi Bhawan, NH-37, Lalmati, Guwahati, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

