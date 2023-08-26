Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of 3D UX Designer in the project titled “Design and development of an educational metaverse as an extension of VR Zone”

Name of post : 3D UX Designer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelors of Design or equivalent in the design discipline with a minimum of 6

months of experience in design projects

Salary : Rs. 66250/- per month

Selection Procedure : Candidates must appear in an online or in-person interview on 30th August, 2023. Shortlisted candidates will be sent a Google Meet link to join for the online interview via email. Candidates appearing for physical mode have to attend the interview in the EILab, 2nd floor at the Department of Design, IIT Guwahati, on 30th August 2023 at 10 AM

How to apply : Candidates appearing for an online interview must send their resume and portfolio on or before 29th August 2023, 5 pm.

Candidates appearing for an in-person interview should bring their resumes, original and self-attested copies of all testimonials on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here