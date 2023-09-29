Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Guwahati, Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Coordinator for full-time work to coordinate the work across 11 Special Cells for Women which will be located in 11 districts of Assam, viz., Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural, Cachar, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Barpeta, Dhubri, Sivsagar, Kokrajhar, Karbi Anglong.

Name of post : Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Lata Mangeshkar’s songs will forever hold a special place in our culture, says PM Modi

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Post-graduate degree in Social Work (M.A. in Social Work/MSW) from Central/Deemed/State-Recognized University.

2. Proficiency in local language.

3. Willingness to travel within Assam State and occasionally to other States/UTs as per programme requirement.

4. Working knowledge of English and comfort with the use of computers.

5. Candidates who have minimum three to six years’ relevant work experience on the issue of gender-based violence.

6. Preference will be given to those with one year experience in direct interventions on women’s issues at the grass-root level and work experience in one or more of the following: women’s rights/empowerment-based work with the State/UT, advocacy, strategic writing & planning, feminist social work practice.

Age Limit : Age group of 26-50 years

Also Read : Alia Bhatt reveals a secret of her husband on his 41st birthday

Honorarium : INR 42,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates may email their detailed resume / Curriculum Vitae (CV) to assam.spcell@tiss.edu on or before 10th October 2023 at 6 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



