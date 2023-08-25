Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant under Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP).

Name of post : Consultant (SVEP)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Master degree preferable with an MBA. PHD will be preferred.

ii) Minimum 10 years of professional experiences with proven track record of independently undertaking SVEP or similar assignments.

iii) Ability to work independently and take responsibility

Salary : Rs.62,000- Rs. 70,000 per month

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents through post/ Courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam.

Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents through email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com

The last date of application submission on or before 1st September, 2023 up to 03.00 P.M.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here