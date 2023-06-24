Assam Career : Apply for Chief Technician vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Technician in a BIRAC sponsored project entitled “Healthcare Bio-Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Encompassing Biomaterials, Industrial Biotechnology and Diagnostics” at Technology Innovation & Development Foundation (TIDF).

Name of post : Chief Technician

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 32500/- per month

Also Read : 10 Romantic Songs for Baarish Ka Mausam or Monsoon Season

Qualification & Experience : Masters’/M.Tech in the field of Bioscience/Biotechnology/Biomedical Science. Applicant should have minimum 1 year of research experience in handling sophisticated and high-end analytical equipment like RT-PCR, microscopy, Tissue culture facility in laboratory.

How to apply : Candidates may mail their CV with mark sheets, certificates of educational qualifications and experiences (if any) along with copies of relevant documents to bionest@iitgtidf.com on or before 11th July 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 5 beautiful places to visit in Mizoram