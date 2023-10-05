Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Purabi Dairy Assam.

Purabi Dairy Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Business Development Executive (BDE) on a contractual basis in Nabamilon Beekeepers and Producers’ Cooperative Society Limited (NBPCL), an FPO promoted by the company.

Name of post : Business Development Executive (BDE)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Candidate must be a Graduate in any stream from a recognized university.

2. Candidates with prior experience in Apiary (Honey Bee) related activity, Rural Extension Activity or any similar activity shall be preferred. However, fresher with sound knowledge in village based and development activities may also apply

3. Candidate must have basic knowledge in Computer (MS Excel, MS Word, PPT), Report writing, and understanding & implementing government schemes

4. Age of the candidate must not be more than 35 years. However, relaxation may be given in case of

exceptional candidates.

5. Candidate has to be a problem solver with ability to understand situations and think rationally and critically.

6. Candidate must have ability to take initiative and have a growth-oriented mindset.

7. Candidate shall have to travel anywhere within Assam as desired from time to time.

Remuneration : The remuneration of the Business Development Executive shall commensurate to his/her educational qualification and experience.

How to apply : Candidates shall be mandatorily required to post/drop/submit a copy of CV along with all the Original certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identify proof, latest salary etc. and also a set of self-attested copies of the same and one passport size photograph on or before October 12, 2023(Thursday) latest by 4pm at WAMUL Office, R K Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Near Sikkim House, Guwahati, Assam, OR NBPCL Office, Ramdia, Hajo, Kamrup(R), Assam

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here