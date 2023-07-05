Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Project Engineer vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Project Engineer in the project entitled “Studies on efficacy of upgradation and utilization of north eastern coal and biomass for gasification in a plant prototype and its scale up” at the School of Energy Science and Engineering.

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE /B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering/Chemical Engineering

Selection Procedure : A walk-in Interview will be held on 11th July 2023 at 10.00AM at the School of Energy Science and Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

How to apply : Candidates should appear with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents and 2 copies of passport size photos at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

