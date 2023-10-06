Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Sarupathar College Assam.

Sarupathar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Sociology : 1

Commerce : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022 with NET / SLET / SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having PhD degree in accordance with the UGC ( minimum standards and procedures for award of Ph.D. Degree Regulation,2009) shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET.

Age Limit : Age should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2023 with relaxation as per Government Norms for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete Bio-data and all the testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/-(Rupees One thousand five hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Sarupathar College , Sarupathar, Golaghat, Assam -785601 payable at State Bank of India, Sarupathar Branch P.O. Sarupathar Dist-Golaghat , PIN-785601. The applications must reach the Principal, Sarupathar College, P.O. – Sarupathar, Golaghat within 20th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here