Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Rangapara College Assam.

Rangapara College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Bengali, Economics and Commerce

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Bengali : 1

Economics (Econometrics) : 1

Commerce (Finance) : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Candidate’s age, educational qualifications and eligibility criterions must be matched as per the DHE letter No. DHE/CE/Misc/49/2021/Pt/5 dtd. 09/02/2022. (Attached herewith). Selection criterions will be as per the Assam Govt. OM No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022. Candidate’s educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum mentioned above with the NET/SLET/SET as a mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standards and procedures for award of Ph.D. degree) Regulation, 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility conditions of NET/SLET/SET. The candidates must have good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in point scale) at the Master’s degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to SC/ST/PWD candidates. The candidates have to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M. Phil. / Ph.D./Seminar Papers/Publications can be acquired and submitted on date of interview and not

beyond

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2023 with relaxation of 3 (three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates, 5 (five) years for ST/SC candidates and 10 years for PwD candidates

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with all supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards and one page Bio data and accompanied by a non-refundable DD of any Nationalized Bank for Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Rangapara College, payable at Rangapara. The applications must reach the Office of Principal, Rangapara College, P.O.- Rangapara, Dist.- Sonitpur, PIN- 784505 within September 10, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here