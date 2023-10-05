Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV), Nagaon, Assam.

Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV), Nagaon, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Mathematics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Essential Qualifications: Candidate must have passed M.A. with minimum 55% marks and Ph.D. from recognised University/ Institute of National Importance.

Other essential requirement:

(i) Specialization in Applied Mathematics.

(ii) Experience in teaching of U.G. & P.G. Students.

(iii) Research Publications in peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals.

How to apply : Candidates can send their application in prescribed form along with necessary enclosures to the Registrar, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, H.B. Path, Kolongpar, Nagaon –782001 latest by 12th October, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here