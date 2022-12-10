Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Jorhat Kendriya Mahavidyalaya

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Jorhat Kendriya Mahavidyalaya Assam.

Jorhat Kendriya Mahavidyalaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 4

Subject wise vacancies :

History : 1

Political Science : 3

Qualification :

(i) Good Academic Record as delfned by the concerned university with at least 55% marks (or

an equivalent grade in a point scale whenever grading system is followed) at the Master’s

Degree level in a relevant subject from an Indian university or an equivalent degree from an

accredited foreign university.

(ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National

Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or similar rest accredited by the UGC

like SLET / SET.

(iii) Notwithstanding anything contained in sub-clause (i) and (ii) to this Clause 4.401, candidates

who are, or have been awarded a Ph.D. Degrees in accordance with the University Grants

Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulation 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of the minimum eligibility condition of NET/ SLET/SET for recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professor or equivalent positions in Universities College Institutions.

(iv) NET/SLET/SET shall also not be required for such Masters Programmes in disciplines for

which NET/SLET/SET is not conducted;

(v) A relaxation of 5% nay be provided at the graduate and master’s level for the Scheduled

Caste/ Scheduled Tribe / Differently-abled (Physically and visually differently abled) for the purpose of eligibility and for assessing good academic record during direct recruitment to teaching/librarian positions. The eligibility marks of 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed ) and the relaxation 0f 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible, based on only the qualifying marks without including ally grace marks ;

(vi) A relaxation of 5% may be provided from 55% to 50% of the marks to the Ph.D. Degree holders, who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September 1991;

(vii) The period of time taken by candidates to acquire M. Phil and /or PhD Degree shall not be

considered as teaching/ research experience for appointment to the positions

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format (available in College website https://www.jorhatkendriyamahavidyalaya.in/) along with supporting documents and a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- drawn in favour of Principal, Jorhat Kendriya Mahavidyalaya, Kenduguri, Jorhat-10 payable at PNB, Cheuniali Branch (Jorhat), Assam-785010. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Jorhat Kendriya Mahavidyalaya, Kenduguri, P.O.- Chengali Gaon, Jorhat-785010, Assam within December 24, 2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3