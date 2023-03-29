Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in IASST Guwahati

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor-II in the Life Sciences Division.

Name of post : Assistant Professor-II

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Level -11 (Rs. 67700 – Rs. 200800)

Essential Qualification: Master’s and Ph.D degree in any branch of Life Science with first class or equivalent (in terms of Grades or marks) at the preceding degree and excellent academic record throughout, as evidenced by patents and/or publications in peer-reviewed journals.

Experience: A minimum of 4 years post-PhD (From the date of provisional PhD certificate) teaching/ research/professional experience in any Indian/Foreign Institutions/Universities of comparable standard. Evidence of leadership and proven record of having sponsored research projects, guiding PhD students, teamwork, and participating in professional societies activities.

Upper Age Limit : 40 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ on or before 17th April, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

