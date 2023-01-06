Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Dibrugarh University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Department of History.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of History

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : M.A. in History (minimum 55% marks). Preference will be given to the candidates having NET/SET/ SLET or Ph.D. under UGC Regulations.

Specialization : Open

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd January 2023 at 10:30 AM in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University.

How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear for the walk-in-interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate, (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications for verification. Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only as Registration Fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

