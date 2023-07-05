Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Dibrugarh University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Centre for Biotechnology and Bioinformatics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Centre of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualifications :

Post No. 1 : M.Sc. in the field of Bioinformatics / Biotechnology and Bioinformatics with SLET / NET or Ph.D in the concerned discipline, with evidence of practical knowledge in programming and database development. Evidence of at least two (02) research articles in journals with impact factor

Post No. 2 : M.Sc in the field of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics / Biotechnology / Molecular Biology and Biotechnology / Computational biology with SLET/NET or Ph.D. in the concerned discipline. Evidence of at least two (02) research articles in Journals with impact factor.

Post No. 3 : M.Sc in the field of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics / Biotechnology / Molecular Biology and Biotechnology with SLET / NET or Ph.D. in the concerned discipline with Evidence of practical knowledge in Plant /Animal tissue culture. Evidence of at least two (02) research articles in Journals with impact factor.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th July 2023 at 10.30 A.M. in the Bhojraj

Seth Conference Hall of the Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University

How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate, (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications for verification. They will have to register their names as candidates by paying Rs. 500/- (Rupees five hundred) only before interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here