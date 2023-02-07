Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Dibrugarh University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam
Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Department of Petroleum Technology.
Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Petroleum Technology
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : M.Sc. in Physics with advanced P.G. Diploma in Petroleum Exploration Geophysics,
Ph.D in Exploration Geophysics will be preferred with NET/SET/PhD as per UGC norms
Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on February 13, 2023 at 10: 30 AM in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University
How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with
copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate, (if any) along with
the original certificates of qualifications for verification.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
