Assam Career CSIR-NEIST Jorhat Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various medical positions in CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat

CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Part Time Doctor on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Part Time Doctor

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience : MBBS with at last 2 years experience in a hospital or nursing home or having his/her own independent practice.

Desirable Qualification : Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Medicine/ Paediatrics/Gynaecology

Salary : Rs 32,670/- per month (Consolidated)

Age limit : The Upper age limit for part time Doctor is 65 years as on 17.02.2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format duly filled in all respects along with all relevant mark sheets and certificates etc. by speed post to Administrative Officer, CSIR-NEIST (RRL), P.O – RRL Jorhat, P.S- Pulibor, Dist- Jorhat, Assam-785006 or e-mailed to CSIR-NEIST e-mail aorecruit@neist.res.in up to 5 PM of 17th February 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

