Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in DHSK College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College Assam.

Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Statistics : 1

Bengali : 1

Chemistry : 1

Also Read : 10 Romantic Songs for Baarish Ka Mausam or Monsoon Season

Eligibility Criteria : The educational qualifications and the selection procedure will be as per the modified Government Office Memorandum No.AHE.407/2017/54 dated 25/11/2020 of Government Office Memorandum No. AHE.407/2017/53 dated 17/11/2020.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format of DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a demand draft of Rs.1500/- (Rupees One thousand five hundred) only (non-refundable) payable in favour of Principal, DHSK College, Dibrugarh from any Nationalized Bank of India. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, DHSK College, Dibrugarh, P.O.: Dibrugarh, Dist. : Dibrugarh, Assam, PIN-786001 up to 4 PM of July 8, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 7 things to do in Guwahati at night