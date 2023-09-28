Applications are invited for various teaching positions in CKB Commerce College Assam.

CKB Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Mathematics in the Department of Statistics & Mathematics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : As per UGC scale of pay

Eligibility Criteria : The candidate must satisfy UGC norms as per the official memorandum no. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022 with NET /SLET/SET or PhD of latest UGC standard. The candidates have to accquire qualification as on the last date of submitting applications. Eligibility like MPhil / PhD / Seminar Papers / Publications can be accquired and submitted on date of interview and not beyond

Age Limit : Candidate should not be more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2023 with relaxation as per Govt. rule

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’s prescribed format along with complete bio-data and copies of all relevant testimonials from HSLC onwards along with a Bank Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal & Secretary, CKB Commerce College, Jorhat payable at State Bank of India, Jorhat Branch, Jorhat. The applications must reach the Principal i/c & Secretary, CKB Commerce College, Jorhat, PIN-785001, Assam within 13th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here