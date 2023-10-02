Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah (CKB) College Assam.

Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah (CKB) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Commerce.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Commerce

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Must secured atleast 55% marks (or equivalent grade in a point scale) at the Master Degree level in the relevant subject and must have cleared NET/SLET/SET conducted by the UGC/CSIR.

2. Candidates who were awarded Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the UGC (Minimum Standard and Procedure for Award Ph.D. Degree) Regulation, 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided for SC/ST/PWD candidates. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to the Ph.D. Holders who have obtained their Master Degree prior to 19-09-1991.

3. Candidates must have proficiency in local language.

Salary : UGC Scale of Pay and other allowances as per rule.

Age : Should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2023 and relaxable upto 5 years for SC/ST/PWD and 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their in prescribed format of DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data and self attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with with a Demand Draft of Rs.1500/- (non refundable) drawn in favour of “Principal C.K.B. College, Teok” payable at SBI Teok branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, C.K.B. College, Teok, PO: Jogduar (Teok), Dist: Jorhat, PIN : 785112 within 17th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here