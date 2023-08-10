Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar, Assam.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in various disciplines on contractual basis.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 6

Subject wise vacancies :

Mathematics : 1

Electrical Engineering : 1

Computer Science and Engineering : 1

Multimedia Communication and Design : 3

Qualification :

Assistant Professor (Mathematics) : MSc Degree in the relevant discipline, in First Class (5% relaxation to SC/STs or as per UGC norms) or qualified in NET conducted by UGC/CSIR, with consistently good academic record; preferably Ph.D. Degree or equivalent in the concerned discipline from a reputed institution/university.

Assistant Professor (Engineering) : ME/M.Tech Degree in the relevant branch of Engineering in First Class (5% Relaxation for SCs/STs) with consistently good academic record; preferably Ph.D. Degree or equivalent in the concerned discipline from a reputed institution/university.

Assistant Professor (Multimedia Communication & Design) : Master’s Degree in relevant branch (Animation or Multimedia or Fine Arts/Visual Art) from a recognized University or institute of repute with first class (5% relaxation to SC/STs or as per UGC norms) in Master’s Degree and specialized in one or more of the following fields: 2D and Flash Animation/3DModeling/Texturing / Rigging / Animation / Lighting / Compositing / VFX / Audio and Video Editing/Film Making/Graphics Communication/Game Design/Web & UIUX Design

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd August 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Central Institute of Technology (CIT),Kokrajhar-783370, Assam. Reporting Time is 9.00 a.m

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the walk-in interview on respective date and time with duly filled Application Form in the prescribed format along with all relevant documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here