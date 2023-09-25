Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Cachar College Assam.

Cachar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 9

Discipline wise vacancies :

Philosophy : 1

Physics : 4

Bengali : 1

Manipuri : 1

Sanskrit : 1

Arabic : 1

Pay : UGC Scale of Pay and other allowances as admissible

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC rules and regulations

Age Limit : Candidates should not be more than 38 years of age with relaxation of 10 years for PwD candidates, 5 years for SC / ST candidates and 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with self-attested copies of all relevant documents to the Principal, Cachar College, Silchar, Assam, PIN-788001. Applications should be accompanied by an A/c payee Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- only as non-refundable application fee drawn in favour of Principal, Cachar College, payable at State Bank of India, Silchar Branch (IFSC Code : SBIN0000183 & Branch Code : 000183). The applications must reach the Office of Principal, Cachar College, Trunk Road, Silchar-788001 within 8th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here