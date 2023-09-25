Assam Career Cachar College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Cachar College Assam.

Cachar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 9

Discipline wise vacancies :

  • Philosophy : 1
  • Physics : 4
  • Bengali : 1
  • Manipuri : 1
  • Sanskrit : 1
  • Arabic : 1

Pay : UGC Scale of Pay and other allowances as admissible

Also Read : Barsana Dham : The birthplace of Radha

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC rules and regulations

Age Limit : Candidates should not be more than 38 years of age with relaxation of 10 years for PwD candidates, 5 years for SC / ST candidates and 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates

Also Read : Shark Tank India Season 3 shooting commences

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with self-attested copies of all relevant documents to the Principal, Cachar College, Silchar, Assam, PIN-788001. Applications should be accompanied by an A/c payee Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- only as non-refundable application fee drawn in favour of Principal, Cachar College, payable at State Bank of India, Silchar Branch (IFSC Code : SBIN0000183 & Branch Code : 000183). The applications must reach the Office of Principal, Cachar College, Trunk Road, Silchar-788001 within 8th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in