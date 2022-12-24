Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor & Principal vacancies in Women's College Silchar

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Women’s College Silchar.

Women’s College Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors and Principal.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 8

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 1

Bengali : 1

Political Science : 3

Economics : 2

Education : 1

Qualification :

a) The candidate must have good academies with atleast 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in point scale) at the Masters degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to SC/ ST/PWD candidates. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to the Ph.D. holders who have obtained their Masters degree prior to 19th Sept., 1991. The candidate has to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submission of applications. Eligibility like M. Phil/ Ph.D./ Seminar Papers/ Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

b) Candidates’ educational qualifications and selection procedure will be as per Govt. OM

AHE 239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022, with NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standards and procedures for award of Ph.D. degree) Regulation, 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility conditions of NET/ SLET/ SET.

Age Limit : Age of candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of

5 years for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) Master Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent in the point scale where grading system is followed) from a recognized University.

b) Ph.D. Degree in concerned/ allied/relevant discipline(s) in the institution concerned.

c) Professor/ Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least fifteen years of Teaching /Research in Universities., Colleges and other institutions of Higher Education

d) A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals

e) A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix II at table-2.

f) Relaxation of 5% may be provided from 55% to 50% of the marks to the Ph.D. Degree holders who

have obtained their Master Degree prior to 19.09.1991.

g) Relaxation of 5% may be provided at Graduate and Master Degree level of SC/ST/Differently able

categories for the purpose of eligibilities and for accessing good academic record during the direct

recruitment to teaching position. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale where grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5% to the category mentioned above are permissible only based on the qualifying marks without including any grace marks

How to apply :

For the post of Principal, candidates can send their applications along with complete bio-data, self-attested copies of all relevant testimonials from HSLC onwards and a non-refundable A/C payee demand draft of Rs. 2000.00 only in favour of the Principal i/c, Women’s College, Silchar, Dist-Cachar. The applications should reach the Principal i/c, Women’s College, Silchar-788001, Dist.-Cachar within January 6, 2023.

For the post of Assistant Professor, candidates can send their applications along with complete bio-data, self-attested copies of all relevant testimonials from HSLC onwards and a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 1500.00 onlyonly drawn in favour of Principal-in-charge, Women’s College, Silchar, Cachar payable at State Bank of India (SBI), Bazar Branch, Silchar. The applications should reach the rincipal-in-charge, Women’s College, Silchar-788001, Cachar within January 6, 2023.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

