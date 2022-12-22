Assam Career Apply online for over 200 vacancies in Directorate of Ayush

Applications are invited for various medical positions in Directorate of Ayush Assam.

Directorate of Ayush Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Community Health Officer on contractual basis.

Name of post : Community Health Officer

No. of posts : 206

Eligibility Criteria :

1. The candidates must have the BAMS / BHMS qualifications from a recognized institute

2. Registered under State Council / Board of Assam

Age : Upper age limit is 45 years as on last date of applications

Also Read : IISc Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for over 70 Administrative Assistant vacancies

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- and performance based incentive up to Rs. 15,000/-

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ayush.assam.gov.in/ from 23.12.2022 ( 11 AM) up to 29.12.2022 ( till midnight)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Life’s biggest joys for Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar