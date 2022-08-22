Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Sadiya College Assam.

Sadiya College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Library Bearer.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Economics : 1

Botany : 1

Qualification : UGC norms as per Govt. guideline vide latest Govt. O.M.

Salary : UGC scale of pay Rs. 54700-182400/- per month and other allowances as per rule

Age : As per present govt. rule

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age : As per prevailing rule of Govt. of Assam

How to apply :

For the post of Assistant Professor, candidates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma issued by DHE Assam along with complete Biodata and self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Sadiya College, Chapakhowa payable at State Bank of India, Chapakhowa Branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Sadiya College, Chapakhowa within September 2, 2022

For the post of Library Bearer, candidates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma of Assam Gazette (Part-IX) along with complete Biodata and self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with a non-refundable application fees of Rs. 500/- (Payment receipt to be attached) or with a Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Sadiya College, Chapakhowa payable at State Bank of India, Chapakhowa Branch (A/C/No.: 30941722648; IFSC Code: SBIN0011624). The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Sadiya College, Chapakhowa within September 2, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

