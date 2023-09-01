Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Engineer and Technical Assistant in the project entitled “Technology for Underwater Exploration.”

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (ME/PI)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 35000-1500-45000

Qualification : B. Tech or Equivalent (in ME/PI or in relevant field) with Gate / M. Tech (in ME/PI or in relevant field)

Also Read : Assam CM congratulates 2023 Ramon Magsaysay Award winner Ravi Kannan

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (EEE/ECE/EE)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 35000-1500-45000

Qualification : B. Tech or Equivalent (in ECE/EEE/ EE/ CSE or in relevant field)/ M. Sc (in ECE/EEE/EE/CSE or in Relevant field) + 1 Year Experience after B. Tech/ M. Sc

Also Read : Temjen Imna Along tells tourists of getting an ‘incomparable fresh air’ experience in Nagaland than 18 degree inverter ACs

Name of post : Technical Assistant (ME/PI)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 35000-1500-45000

Qualification : ITI+ 3 Years Experience / Diploma+ 1 Year Experience in relevant field

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.iitg.ac.in/ up to 21st September 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3