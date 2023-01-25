Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in Army Institute of Nursing, Guwahati, Assam.

Army Institute of Nursing, Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Accountant, Peon and Lab / Tech Attendant on contractual basis.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate or fifteen years of service as a clerk in Indian Armed Forces, Computer literate, Typewriting with a minimum speed of 50 WPM and five years experience as a clerk or an accounts clerk and typist in a reputed organization; preferably a school or college.

Monthly Salary: Rs 21,160.00

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Class 12th passed

Monthly Salary: Rs 10,580.00

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Bilasipara College

Name of post : Lab / Tech Attendant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Class 12th passed

Monthly Salary: Rs 10,580.00

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Project Engineer vacancies in IIT Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates are instructed to download application form from the Institute website (attached here under) and submit duly filled application form along with photocopies of certificates in sealed envelope, through registered/speed post/ by hand, to Army Institute of Nursing, C/o 151 Base Hospital, Basistha Temple Road, Basistha, Guwahati – 781029, Assam by 30 January 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : National Girl Child Day 2023 : 10 famous father daughter duos of Bollywood