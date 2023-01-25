Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in Army Institute of Nursing, Guwahati, Assam.
Army Institute of Nursing, Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Accountant, Peon and Lab / Tech Attendant on contractual basis.
Name of post : Accountant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : Graduate or fifteen years of service as a clerk in Indian Armed Forces, Computer literate, Typewriting with a minimum speed of 50 WPM and five years experience as a clerk or an accounts clerk and typist in a reputed organization; preferably a school or college.
Monthly Salary: Rs 21,160.00
Name of post : Peon
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : Class 12th passed
Monthly Salary: Rs 10,580.00
Name of post : Lab / Tech Attendant
No. of posts : 2
Qualification & Experience : Class 12th passed
Monthly Salary: Rs 10,580.00
How to apply : Candidates are instructed to download application form from the Institute website (attached here under) and submit duly filled application form along with photocopies of certificates in sealed envelope, through registered/speed post/ by hand, to Army Institute of Nursing, C/o 151 Base Hospital, Basistha Temple Road, Basistha, Guwahati – 781029, Assam by 30 January 2023.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
