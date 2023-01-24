Assam Career Apply for Project Engineer vacancies in IIT Guwahati

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Associate Project Engineer and Assistant Project Engineer in the project entitled “RuTAG – IITG” at the School of Agro and Rural Technology.

Name of post : Associate Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 34,800/- per month

Qualification : Master’s degree in Rural Technology/M.Tech in Mechanical Engineering. Exposure to innovative design is desirable

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 31,320/- per month

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering/Agriculture Engineering. Exposure to innovative design is desirable

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th January 2023 from 10 AM onwards in School of Agro and Rural Technology, IIT Guwahati.

How to apply : Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies

of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards) on or before 27th January,2023 (Friday) at

ashim95@iitg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

