Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Dibrugarh University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Department of Anthropology.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Anthropology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MA / MSc in Anthropology with specialization in Physical Anthropology (minimum 55% marks) , having NET / SET / SLET or PhD under UGC Regulations

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Also Read : Assam Career : Gauhati University Recruitment 2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th February 2023 at 10 AM in Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University

How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all certificates and testimonials (if any) along with original certificates of qualification for verification

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 10 stylish pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti