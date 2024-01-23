Applications are invited for recruitment of 90 vacant positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 90 vacant teaching and non-teaching posts or career on contract basis.

Name of post : Junior Resident

No. of posts : 85

Qualification :

MBBS from an institution recognized by NMC.

The candidate must have completed compulsory internship and must produce internship completion certificate and registration under any state medical council

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential for Medical Candidates

i) A medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in section 13(3) of the Act.)

ii) A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. AND/OR

iii) M.Ch. for surgical super specialities and D.M. for Medical super specialities (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Experience:

Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.D./M.S. or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

OR

Twelve years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institute in the subject of speciality after obtaining the Degree of M.Ch./D.M. (2 years or 5 years course recognized after MBBS) in the respective discipline/subject or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

OR

Eleven years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of speciality for the candidates possessing 3 years recognized Degree of D.M/M. Ch in the respective discipline/subject or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Essential for Non-Medical Candidates:

i) Postgraduate qualification e.g. Master degree in the discipline/allied subject.

ii) A Doctorate degree of a recognized University in concerned discipline.

Experience: Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in the discipline/subject

concerned after obtaining the Doctorate degree.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

Essential for Medical Candidates (For General Disciplines): 1 to 2 same as for Professor (Medical).

Experience: Three years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.D. /M.S. or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Essential for super speciality disciplines:

i) Same as Professor (Medical)

ii) D.M. in the respective discipline/subject for medical super specialities and M.Ch. in the respective discipline/subject for surgical super specialities (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Experience:

One years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of D.M./M.Ch. (2 years or 5 years recognized course after MBBS) or qualification recognized equivalent thereto. However, no experience is necessary for the candidates possessing the 3 years recognised degree of D.M/M.Ch. or qualification recognised equivalent thereto.

Essential for Non-Medical Candidates:

1 & 2 are same as for Professor (Non – Medical).

Experience: Three years teaching and/or research experience in the discipline/subject concerned after obtaining the Doctorate degree

Selection Procedure :

For the post of Professor & Assistant Professor, a walk-in-interview will be held on 25-01-2024 from 10:00 AM onwards in Executive Director Conference Hall, AIIMS, Guwahati.

For the post of Junior Resident, a walk-in-interview will be held on 10-02-2024 from 10:00 AM onwards in Directors Board Room, Medical College Building, Ground Floor, AIIMS, Guwahati

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interviews along with the application in prescribed format with duly self-attested copies of relevant documents

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2