Applications are invited for 9 vacant positions in Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited (AIDCL).

Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited (AIDCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Office Assistant and Junior Accounts Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Office Assistant

No. of posts : 6

Pay : Rs. 14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 6200/-

Essential Qualification : The candidate must be Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University. Computer knowledge: 1(one) year Diploma/certificate with MS word, MS Excel etc.

Work Experience : 1½ years experience in line.

Age : As per Govt. Office Memorandum vide No. ABP.6/2016/51, dated 02/09/2020, candidate should not be more than 40 years for unreserved category, 42 years for Ex-Servicemen, 43 years for OBC/ MOBC and 45 years for SC/ST(P) ST(H) and 50 years for Persons with Disability (PwD) as on 1st September, 2023.

Name of post : Junior Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Pay : Rs. 14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 6200/-

Essential Qualification : B.Com with Accountancy from any recognized University. Computer knowledge: 1(one) year Diploma/certificate with MS word, MS Excel etc.

Work Experience : 1½ years experience / Training in line.

Age : As per Govt. Office Memorandum vide No. ABP.6/2016/51, dated 02/09/2020, candidate should not be more than 40 years for unreserved category, 42 years for Ex-Servicemen, 43 years for OBC/ MOBC and 45 years for SC/ST(P) ST(H) and 50 years for Persons with Disability (PwD) as on 1st September, 2023.

Selection Procedure : There shall be two phases of selection-

Phase I : The Candidates whose applications are accepted will be required to appear in an objective type written test to be held in Guwahati on a date to be notified later on in the website – https://aidc-recruitment.in

Phase-II: Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the marks obtained in the written test at a ratio (ratio will be decided by Assam Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. after written test). The shortlisted candidates will have to appear in Computer Practical Test to be held in Guwahati. Total marks of Computer (Practical) Test will be 50 Marks

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://aidc-recruitment.in/ from 12 PM of 8th September 2023 to midnight of 30th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here