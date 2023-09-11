Applications are invited for 7 vacant positions in Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Guwahati, Assam.

Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Research Fellows (Botany) and Senior Research Fellows (Ayurveda).

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (Ayurveda)

No. of posts : 6

Essential Qualification : B.A.M.S. from any recognized University

Remuneration : Rs. 35000 + HRA as applicable per month

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (Botany)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MSc (Botany) from any recognized University

Remuneration : Rs. 31000 + HRA as applicable per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th September 2023 at 9:30 AM in Conference Hall, Central Ayurveda Research Institute, Barsojai, Beltola, Bhetapara, Guwahati-781028, Dist: Kamrup, Assam.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with duly filled application form along with self-attested Xerox copy of necessary certificate with original documents and two recent passport size photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





