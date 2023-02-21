Assam Career Apply for 61 Assistant Professor vacancies in AESRB

Applications are invited for 61 vacant teaching positions under Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB).

Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 61 vacant posts of Assistant Professors in various disciplines.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 61

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil Engineering : 11

Mechanical Engineering : 15

Electrical Engineering : 7

Chemical Engineering : 5

Instrumentation Engineering : 1

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering : 6

Power Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering : 3

Computer Science & Engineering : 12

Computer Applications : 1

Qualification :

For Engineering disciplines, candidates must be B.E./B. Tech./B.S. and M.E./M. Tech./M.S. or integrated M. Tech in relevant branch with First Class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

For Computer Applications disciplines, candidates must be B.E./B. Tech./B.S. and M.E./M. Tech./M.S. or integrated M. Tech in relevant branch with First Class or equivalent in any one of the degrees. OR B.E./B. Tech. and MCA with First Class or equivalent in any one of the two degrees.

OR Graduation of three years’ duration with Mathematics as a compulsory subject and MCA with First Class or equivalent with 2 years of teaching/research/industrial experience after acquiring degree of MCA.

Candidates who have done Ph.D. after the Bachelor’s Degree from institution of National importance with GATE/CEED shall be eligible for the post of Assistant Professor.

Scale of Pay: (Level-10) Rs. 57,700 – Rs. 1,82,400 plus other allowances as admissible under Rules.

Age: The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website of AESRB (http://www.aesrb.in)

The last date of submission of online application along with requisite fees is 13/03/2023.

Application Fees : Applicants shall have to pay application fees of Rs.250.00 (For General candidates) and Rs.150.00 (For SC/ST/OBC candidates) through the payment gateway provided in the on-line portal only in the website of AESRB except BPL and PwBD candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

