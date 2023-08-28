Applications are invited for 6 vacant positions in Indian Council of Agricultural Research National Research Centre on Pig (ICAR NRCP), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research National Research Centre on Pig (ICAR NRCP), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Young Professional-I and Young Professional-II.

Name of post : Young Professional-II

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Master of Commerce/Bachelor of Business Administration/Master of Business Administration/Master in Computer Application/Information Technology/Computer Science/Artificial Intelligence/Operating Systems/Software Engineering/Computer Graphics

Name of post : Young Professional-II (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.Com/BBA/BBS (With minimum 60% marks) from a recognized University/ College and CA (Inter) ICWA (Inter) with minimum 01 year experience in Finance & Accounts under Central Government Organization/Central Autonomous organizations/Chartered

Accountant Firms.

Name of post : Young Professional-I (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate with at least 60% marks in Computer Application/Information

Technology/Computer Science/Artificial Intelligence/ Operating System/Software Engineering/ Computer Graphics

Name of post : Young Professional-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate in relevant subject B.Com/BBA/BCA or diploma holders in Information Technology from a recognized University/College/Institution

How to apply : Candidates should submit their application and Bio-data in the prescribed format to The Director, ICAR-National Research on Pig, Rani, Guwahati-781131, Assam along with self attested copies of all certificates of educational qualifications, mark sheets, experience etc. and a recent passport size photograph by speed post/in person by hand.

Candidates may also submit their applications along with relevant documents by email to aaonrcp@gmail.com.

The filled in application along with the required documents should reach the institute latest by 06.09.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here