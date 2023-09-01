Applications are invited for 6 vacant positions in CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat, Assam.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Innovative Processes and Technologies for Crop Protection Chemicals (Agromission-2)

Essential Qualification : 1st class MSc in Chemistry

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Livelihood Enhancement of the Monpa Tribe of Arunachal Pradesh through Scientific and Technological Interventions on Ethnic Food items

Essential Qualification : MSc in Chemistry (Organic / Inorganic / Physical Chemistry)

Salary : Rs. 31,000 per month+ HRA for NET qualifiers & Rs.25,000 per month+ HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Name of post : Scientific Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Livelihood Enhancement of the Monpa Tribe of Arunachal Pradesh through Scientific and Technological Interventions on Ethnic Food items

Essential Qualification : BSc in Chemistry

Salary : Rs. 18,000 per month+ HRA

Age Limit : Maximum 30 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Evaluation of Metaphorically Stable Bacterial Endophytes for Improving the Medicinal Plants and Crop Productivity in Net House Conditions in Different Altitudes of Arunachal Pradesh

Essential Qualification : 1st class MSc in Microbiology / Biotechnology /Microbial Biotechnology / Plant Biotechnology / Life Sciences / Molecular Biology

Salary : Rs. 25,000 per month+ HRA

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Membrane Based Process for Treatment of Wastewater from Assam and Assam Arakan Basin, Jorhat Workcentre and Recycling of Water

Essential Qualification : MSc in Chemistry

Salary : Rs. 25,000 per month+ HRA

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.neist.res.in/prostaff .

Last date for submission of applications is 7th September 2023 up to 4 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here