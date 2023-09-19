Applications are invited for 51 vacant positions in Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway Assam.

Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 51 vacant positions of Sportspersons against various sports disciplines.

Name of post : Sportsperson

No. of posts : 51

Educational Qualification :

(i) Level-2 Or Level- 3 of Pay Matrix as per 7th Pay Commission : Passed 12th (+2 stage) or equivalent examination. Education Qualification must be from a Govt. Recognized Board/Council/ Institution

(ii) Level – 1 of Pay Matrix as per 7th Pay Commission : 10th Pass or ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

Sports Qualification :

(i) Level-2 Or Level- 3 of Pay Matrix as per 7th Pay Commission : Represented the country in any of the Category-B championships/events OR At least 3rd position in any of the Category-C championships / events OR At least 3rd position in Senior/Youth/Junior National Championships

OR At least 3rd position in National Games organized under the aegis of Indian Olympic Association OR At least 3rd position in All India Inter University Championships organized under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities OR 1st position in Federation Cup Championships (Senior Category)

(ii) Level – 1 of Pay Matrix as per 7th Pay Commission : Represented the country in any of the Category-C championships/events OR At least 3rd position in Federation Cup Championships

(Senior Category) OR Represented a state or equivalent unit, except in marathon and cross-country with at least 8th position in Senior National championships only

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications through ordinary post addressed to Senior Personnel Officer (Recruitment), Northeast Frontier Railway HQ, Maligaon, Guwahati – 781 011 (Assam) OR dropped physically in the APPLICATION DROP BOX in the Recruitment Section in the Office of Pr. Chief Personnel Officer, NF Railway HQ, Maligaon, Guwahati (Assam)-781011 on or before 23.10.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here