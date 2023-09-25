Applications are invited for 5 vacant administrative positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 5 vacant positions in the project entitled, “Biogas Development and Training Centre” at the School of Energy Science and Engineering.

Name of post : Project Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc with 12 years’ experience in Biogas Sector

Salary : Rs. 49560.00 per month

Name of post : Senior Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc with 5 years’ experience in Biogas Sector

Salary : Rs. 41772.00 per month

Also Read : Barsana Dham : The birthplace of Radha

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : HSLC pass with good knowledge of local language, possessing experience in Biogas Sector

Salary : Rs. 23600.00 per month

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BSc with good knowledge of computer applications.

Salary : Rs. 23600.00 per month

Also Read : Shark Tank India Season 3 shooting commences

Selection Procedure : Candidates have to appear in a walk-in interview, which is scheduled for 5th October 2023 (Thursday) at 11:00 a.m.

How to apply : Candidates can send hard copy of the CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone number, email, etc., along with photocopies of relevant documents to the interview panel on the date of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here