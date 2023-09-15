Applications are invited for 5 vacant positions in Diphu Medical College Assam.

Diphu Medical College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for five vacant contractual staff in its Multidisciplinary Research Unit (MRU).

Name of post : Research Scientist-II (Scientist ‘C’)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 67000/- per month + HRA

Qualification & Experience :

First class MBBS/BVSc degree from Medical Council of India (MCI)/VCI recognized Medical College/institute with minimum of two years research experience in Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Biochemistry/Pathology/ Microbiology/ Genetics or related biomedical subjects.



OR



PhD Degree in Life Science, Biotechnology, Pathology, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Molecular Biology. Genetics or related subject from a recognized University with three years Research and Development experience.

OR

M.Sc. with a first-class grade in a relevant life science field (Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Pathology, Molecular biology, Genetics, or Microbiology) or a closely related field from a recognized university and four years of research experience in the field.

Also Read : 10 Indian sweet shops that are among the top 100 legendary dessert places in the world

Name of post : Research Scientist-I (Scientist ‘B’)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 56000/- per month + HRA

Qualification & Experience :

First class MBBS/BVSc degree from Medical Council of India (MCI)/VCI recognized Medical College/institute with minimum of two years research experience in Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Biochemistry/Pathology/ Microbiology/ Genetics or related biomedical subjects.



OR



PhD Degree in Life Science, Biotechnology, Pathology, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Molecular Biology. Genetics or related subject from a recognized University with three years Research and Development experience.

OR

M.Sc. with a first-class grade in a relevant life science field (Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Pathology, Molecular biology, Genetics, or Microbiology) or a closely related field from a recognized university and three years of research experience in the field.

Name of post :Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month + HRA

Qualification & Experience :

12th pass in Science Subject and 2 years DMLT from Government recognized institute having minimum 2 years experience from a recognized organization.

OR

12th pass in science stream and 3 years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) with 2 years of working experience in a clinical/research laboratory.

Name of post : DEO / Lab Assistant (Grade ‘A’)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : 12th pass from recognized board with 1 year experience in EDP (Electronic Data Processing) work in Government, Autonomous, PSU or any other recognized organization.

Also Read : Temjen Imna Along gives a reality check on how slow and steady can help us win a race

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent, Diphu Medical College Hospital, Diphu

Baghmari, P.O: Diphu, P.S: Diphu, Dist: Karbi Anglong (Assam), Pin: 782460 on or before 26th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here