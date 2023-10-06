Applications are invited for 479 vacant positions in Medical & Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Assam.

Medical & Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment for filling up 479 (Four Hundred and Seventy-Nine) posts of Medical & Health Officer–I (M&HO-I) or its equivalent ranks under Health & Family Welfare Department,

Govt. of Assam.

Name of post : Medical & Health Officer–I (M&HO-I)

No. of posts : 479

Scale of pay: Rs.30,000/- – 1,10,000/-+ Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/- plus other allowances as admissible

under the Rules.

Educational Qualification: The minimum qualification is MBBS Degree from any recognized

University under MCI (Medical Council of India) and candidate must be registered under Assam

Medical Council.

Age: A candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2023 as per Govt. Notification AAP.115/72/Pt.I/194 dated 10/03/2008. The upper age limit is relaxable for the candidates of reserved categories as per existing provision

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in/ from 9th October 2023 to 20th October 2023

Application Fees : Application must be accompanied with required application fee of Rs. 250/-(rupees two hundred fifty) only for General category candidates and Rs. 150/- (rupees one hundred fifty) only for OBC/MOBC/SC/ST (P)/ST (H) candidate. No application fee is required for candidates having BPL certificate and PWD certificate

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here