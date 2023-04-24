Assam Career : Apply for 47 vacancies in Office of Deputy Commissioner Sivasagar

Applications are invited for 47 vacant administrative positions in Office of Deputy Commissioner Sivasagar.

The Office of Deputy Commissioner Sivasagar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Field Assistants on contractual basis under “Mission Basundhara 2.0” in various Revenue Circle Offices.

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 47

Location wise vacancies :

Sivasagar : 13

Demow : 14

Nazira : 12

Amguri : 8

Salary : Rs. 13048/- per month

Qualification : H.S. passed with computer knowledge

Age Limit : The candidate should have completed 18 years of age as on 01/01/2023 and shall not be more than 40 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th April 2023 in the respective Revenue Circle Offices of Sivasagar district as mentioned above.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with their CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here