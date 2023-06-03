Assam Career : Apply for 40 vacancies in RMRCNE Dibrugarh

Applications are invited for 40 vacant positions in Regional Medical Research Centre North Eastern Region (RMRCNE) Dibrugarh.

Regional Medical Research Centre North Eastern Region (RMRCNE) Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 40 vacant positions under the project entitled “Establishment of health and demographic surveillance system in Dibrugarh District Assam”

Name of post : Scientist D (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) in Pharmacology/ Community Medicine/ Biochemistry/ Pathology/ Microbiology/ Anatomy/ Physiology after MBBS with five years’ experience or post graduate diploma in medical subject after MBBS with six years experience or MBBS degree recognized by MCI with 8 years’ experience in medical subject after MBBS degree.

Name of post : Scientist B (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : 1st class master degree in life science /Microbiology / Anthropology / Sociology / Social Work /Computer Application/Computer science / Statistics / Public Health/ Biotechnology from a recognized university with 2 years’ experience in a related field. Or 2nd class master degree with Ph.D. in relevant subject from a recognized University.

Also Read : Assam Career : Top 10 universities in North East India accepting CUET score

Name of post : Field Supervisor / Research Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate in Microbiology / Anthropology / Life Science / Biotechnology / Social Work / Sociology /Computer Science / Computer Application from a recognized University with 3 years’ work experience from a recognized institution or Master degree in the relevant subject

Name of post : Senior Research Fellowship (SRF)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post graduate degree in Microbiology / Anthropology / Life Science / Biotechnology/ Social Work / Public Health / Sociology / Computer Application/computer science with NET qualification or graduate degree in professional course with NET qualification with two years of research experience.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : 12th pass from a recognized institute with a valid driving license to drive Light Motor Vehicle (Goods & Passenger) and two-wheeler with/ without Gear.

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 30

Qualification : High school or equivalent with five years’ experience in related field (DMLT/ MLT/BMLT) from a govt. institution or recognised institute. Candidate completing Intermediate with science subjects and BSc. Shall be treated as equivalent to 2 and 3 years’ experience respectively.

Name of post : Upper Division Clerk (UDC)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) 12th pass or equivalent from a recognized board with 5 years’ experience in administrative/ accounts related works. Or Graduate in any discipline with 2 years’ experience in administrative/ accounts related works.

ii) A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi or 10500 KDPH in English or 9000 KDPH in Hindi

Also Read : 10 Mahavidyas you can find when you visit Kamakhya Temple in Assam

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held on 20th June 2023 and 21st June 2023 in ICMR-RMRCNE Dibrugarh.

How to apply : Candidates may walk-in for interview and submit their applications in the prescribed format given in the website https://rmrcne.org.in/ duly filled in all respects along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self-attested, at the office on the day of the interview i.e. up to 10:30 hours on the said date.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here