Assam Career : Apply for 320 vacancies in APDCL

Applications are invited for 320 vacant positions in Assam Power Distribution Company Limited

(APDCL).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Managers and Junior Managers in various disciplines in Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

Name of post : Junior Manager (Electrical)

No. of posts : 215

Qualification : Full time Diploma with minimum 60% marks in Electrical Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering from any Institution which has been notified/recognized by the Government of Assam and approved by Director of Technical Education/ AICTE

Scale of Pay : Rs. 25,000.00-92,000.00 + Grade Pay Rs. 12,100.00

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

Name of post : Junior Manager (IT)

No. of posts : 16

Qualification : Full time 3(three) years diploma with minimum 60% marks in IT/ Computer Science

and Engineering/Computer Technology from any Institution which has been notified/recognized by the Government of Assam and approved by Director of Technical Education/ AICTE

Scale of Pay : Rs. 25,000.00-92,000.00 + Grade Pay Rs. 12,100.00

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Human Resource)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Two (2) years full time MBA/PGDM Degree with minimum 60% marks with specialization in Human Resource Management / Personnel Management / Industrial

Relations/ Social welfare from any Indian University/ Institution approved by AICTE/UGC

Scale of Pay : Rs. 37,300.00- 1, 12,000.00 + Grade Pay Rs. 14,200.00

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Electrical)

No. of posts : 79

Qualification : Full time B.E/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Electrical Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Scale of Pay : Rs. 37,300.00- 1, 12,000.00 + Grade Pay Rs. 14,200.00

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Civil)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Full time B.E/ B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Civil Engineering.

Scale of Pay : Rs. 37,300.00- 1, 12,000.00 + Grade Pay Rs. 14,200.00

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

How to apply :

For the posts of Junior Managers (Electrical & IT), candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://apscrecruitment.in from 10th April 2023 to 9th May 2023

For the posts of Assistant Manager (HR), candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://apscrecruitment.in from 6th April 2023 to 5th May 2023

For the posts of Assistant Managers (Electrical & Civil), candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://apscrecruitment.in from 5th April 2023 to 4th May 2023

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3