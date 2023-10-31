Applications are invited for 302 vacant posts in Home & Political Department, Govt. of Assam.

Home & Political Department, Govt. of Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 26 posts of Public Prosecutor, 3 posts of Special Public Prosecutor, 88 posts of Additional Public Prosecutor and 185 posts of posts Assistant Public Prosecutor.

Name of post : Public Prosecutor

No. of posts : 26

Scale of Pay : Pay Band Rs. 65000-112000 + Grade Pay 18500 + 30% Special Allowance of Basic Pay and other allowances as admissible.

Educational Qualification: Must be a graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized

University of India (established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or Provincial Act) or an

Institution recognized by the Govt. of Assam or University Grants Commission .

Essential Experience : Must have practiced as a regular Advocate for not less than 8 (eight) years including practice before the High Court basically on the criminal side

Name of post : Special Public Prosecutor

No. of posts : 26

Scale of Pay : Pay Band Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000 + Grade Pay -17500 + 30% Special Allowance of Basic Pay and other allowance as admissible.

Educational Qualification: Must be a graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized

University of India (established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or Provincial Act) or an

Institution recognized by the Govt. of Assam or University Grants Commission .

Essential Experience : Must have practiced as a regular Advocate for not less than 7 (seven) years

including practice before the High Court basically on the criminal side.

Name of post : Additional Public Prosecutor

No. of posts : 88

Scale of Pay : Pay Band Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000 + Grade Pay -17500 + 30% Special Allowance of Basic Pay and other allowance as admissible.

Educational Qualification: Must be a graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized

University of India (established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or Provincial Act) or an

Institution recognized by the Govt. of Assam or University Grants Commission .

Essential Experience : Must have practiced as an Advocate for not less than 7 (seven) years

including practice before the High Court basically on the criminal side.

Name of post : Assistant Public Prosecutor

No. of posts : 185

Scale of Pay : Pay Band Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000 + Grade Pay -16900 + 30% Special Allowance of Basic Pay and other allowance as admissible.

Educational Qualification: Must be a graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized

University of India (established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or Provincial Act) or an

Institution recognized by the Govt. of Assam or University Grants Commission .

Essential Experience : Must have practiced as an Advocate for not less than 7 (seven) years

including practice before the High Court basically on the criminal side.

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2023. The upper age limit is relaxable:

I. By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e., up to 43 years.

II. By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e., up to 41 years

III. By 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates for Persons with

benchmark disability (PwBD)

IV. The maximum age in respect of Ex-Servicemen shall be 50 (fifty) years for Un-reserved category and shall be relaxed by 3 (three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (five) years for SC/ST candidates

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with all necessary documents to the

Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department, Room No. 226, Block-C, 2nd

Floor, Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati-6, by Speed Post/Registered Post/ by Hand between 11 :00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. on all working days, clearly mentioning on the envelope “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF Public Prosecutor/Special Public Prosecutor/Additional Public Prosecutor/Assistant Public Prosecutor” and such application, complete in all aspects, should reach the office on or before 30/11/2023 positively. Separate application must be submitted for each post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here