Applications are invited for 20 vacant positions in Samagra Shiksha Axom (SSA) Assam.

Samagra Shiksha Axom (SSA) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Education Executive on attachment basis in Assam Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK).

Name of post : Education Executive

No. of posts : 20

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Teachers teaching in Govt./Provincialized Elementary/Secondary Schools of Assam for minimum 5 years teaching experience.

ii) Teacher working in the schools should be from Assamese, English, Bengali and Bodo medium

iii) Science and Mathematics Teachers will not be considered.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment-ssa.assam.gov.in/vskr/ up to 7th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here