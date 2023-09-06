Applications are invited for 20 vacant positions in Directorate of Forensic Science Assam.

The Directorate of Forensic Science, Govt. of Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Scientific Officers and Junior Scientific Officers.

Name of post : Scientific Officer for Directorate of Forensic Science, Guwahati, Assam

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12700/-

Essential Education Qualification : M.Sc. in Chemistry or M.Sc. in Physics or M.Sc. in Forensic Science with specialization in Chemistry/ Physics from a recognized university

Name of post : Scientific Officer for Regional Forensic Science Laboratories at Silchar, Bongaigaon, Tezpur and Dibrugarh respectively under the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam

No. of posts : 12

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12700/-

Division wise vacancies :

Instrumentation Division : 3

Questioned Documents Division : 2

Drugs and Narcotics Division : 3

Toxicology Division : 2

Biology Division : 1

Serology Division : 1

Essential Education Qualification :

Instrumentation Division : M.Sc. in Physics with Electronics or M.Sc. in Electronics or M.Sc. in Instrumentation or M.Sc.in Forensic Science with specialization in Physics with Electronics/ Instrumentation from a recognized university

Questioned Documents Division : M.Sc. in Physics or M.Sc. in Chemistry or M.Sc. in Forensic Science with specialization in Physics/Chemistry from a recognized university.

Drugs and Narcotics Division : M.Sc. in Chemistry from a recognized university or M.Sc. in Forensic Science with specialization in Chemistry from a recognized university.

Toxicology Division : M.Sc. in Chemistry or M.Sc. in Forensic Science with specialization in Chemistry from a recognized university

Biology Division : M.Sc. in Zoology or M.Sc. in Botany or M.Sc. in Biotechnology or M.Sc. in Anthropology (Physical) or M.Sc. in Forensic Science with specialization in Zoology/ Botany/ Biotechnology/Anthropology(Physical) from a recognized university

Serology Division : M.Sc. in Zoology or M.Sc. in Botany or M.Sc. in Biotechnology or M.Sc. in Anthropology (Physical) or M.Sc. in Forensic Science with specialization in Zoology/ Botany/ Biotechnology/Anthropology (Physical) from a recognized university

Name of post : Junior Scientific Officer for Mobile Forensic Laboratories under the Directorate of

Forensic Science, Assam

No. of posts : 7

Pay Scale : Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 11800/-

Division wise vacancies :

Biology Division : 3

Chemistry Division : 2

Physics Division : 2

Essential Education Qualification :

Biology Division : M.Sc. in Zoology or M.Sc. in Botany or M.Sc. in Biotechnology or M.Sc. in Anthropology (Physical) or M.Sc. in Forensic Science with specialization in Zoology/ Botany/ Biotechnology/ Anthropology (Physical) from a recognized university.

Chemistry Division : M.Sc. in Chemistry or M.Sc. in Forensic Science with specialization in Chemistry from a recognized university

Physics Division : M.Sc. in Physics or M.Sc. in Forensic Science with specialization in Physics from a recognized university

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2023. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in from 8th September 2023 to 7th October 2023

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees is 9th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here