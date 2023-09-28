Applications are invited for 16 vacant positions in Regional Medical Research Centre for North Eastern Region (RMRCNE), Dibrugarh, Assam.
Regional Medical Research Centre for North Eastern Region (RMRCNE), Dibrugarh, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 16 vacant positions under the project entitled “Assessment of the malaria situation and the role of Anopheles species in its transmission in selected International border areas adjoining the Districts of the North Eastern States and the North-East corridor.”
Name of post : Project Scientist- C (Non-Medical)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : 1st Class Master’s Degree in any of the subjects of Life Sciences /Epidemiology/ Public Health/ Sociology/Social Science /M. Tech in Biotechnology / Bioengineering from a recognized university with 4 years experience in health research or PhD in any of the subjects of Life Sciences /Epidemiology/ Public Health/ Sociology/ Social Science subject from a recognized university
OR
2nd Class Master’s Degree in any of the subjects of Life Sciences/Epidemiology/Public Health/ Sociology/ Social Science /M. Tech in Biotechnology / Bioengineering with PhD in any of the subjects of Life Sciences /Epidemiology/ Public Health/ Sociology/ Social Science from a recognized
university and 4 years experience in health research
Name of post : Project Scientist- B (Non-Medical)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : 1st Class Master’s Degree in Life Sciences/Public Health/Epidemiology/Entomology from a recognized university with 2 years experience in health research
OR
2nd Class Master’s Degree in Life Sciences/ Public Health/Epidemiology/Entomology with PhD Degree in any of the subjects of Life Sciences/Public Health/Epidemiology/Entomology from a recognized university
Name of post : Project Technical Officer (Senior Investigator)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate in any of the subjects of Life Sciences / Public Health/ Social Work/ Rural Health management from a recognized university with five years work experience in health research
OR
Master’s degree in any of the subjects of Life Sciences / Biotechnology/Public Health/ Social Work/ Rural Health Management from a recognized university
Name of post : Project Technical Officer (Senior Investigator)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate in Life Sciences (Zoology/Botany/ Medical Entomology) / B.Tech in Biotechnology/Bioengineering from a recognized university with five years work experience in
health research
OR
Master’s degree in Life Sciences (Medical Entomology/ Zoology/Botany/Biotechnology) / M. Tech in
Biotechnology/Bioengineering/Master’s degree in Public Health Entomology
Name of post : Project Technical Officer (Social Worker)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate degree in Social Work/ Public Health/ Anthropology/ Sociology/ Psychology from a recognized university with five years work experience in health research
OR
Master’s degree in Social Work/ Public Health/ Anthropology/ Sociology/ Psychology
Name of post : Research Assistant
No. of posts : 4
Qualification : Graduate in any of the subjects of Life Sciences/Allied Health Science/Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized university with 3 years work experience in health research
OR
Master’s degree in any of the subjects of Life Sciences/Biotechnology/Anthropology/ Forestry/ M.Tech degree in Biotechnology/Bioengineering/ Master’s in Public Health Entomology/Masters in Pharmaceutical Sciences
Name of post : Project Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate in any subject of Science, Arts or Commerce or Computer Application from a recognized university with 3 years of administrative/accounts/project management related
work experience in a recognized institution
OR
Master’s degree in any subject of Science, Arts or Commerce or Business Administration or Masters in Computer Applications
Name of post : Project Technician-III (Field Worker / Lab Tech)
No. of posts : 5
Qualification : 12th pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician or PMW or radiology/radiography or related subject
OR
12th pass in science subjects with one year DMLT plus one year required experience in a recognized organization
OR
12th pass in science subjects with two years field /laboratory experience or animal house keeping in Government recognized organization
Name of post : Field Attendant/Multi-Tasking Staff
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : High School or equivalent
Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above posts will be held on 5th October 2023 and 6th October 2023 from 9 AM to 5:30 PM in ICMR-RMRC, Dibrugarh, Assam
How to apply : Candidates should come with up-to-date bio-data, 2 copies of recent passport size coloured photograph, and self-attested photocopies of certificates in support of age [Aadhar Card/ Indian Passport/ PAN Card/ Driving License], educational qualifications (all certificates and mark-sheets from 10th Std. onwards), caste and experience along with the original documents
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here