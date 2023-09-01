Applications are invited for 15 vacant positions in Bhattadev University Assam.

Bhattadev University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 15 vacant positions of Ad Hoc Assistant Professors for teaching in the UG/PG classes under various departments.

Name of post : Ad Hoc Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 15

Subject wise vacancies :

Chemistry : 2

Economics : 3

English : 3

Mathematics : 1

Physics : 2

Political Science : 3

Zoology : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms

Salary : Negotiable

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held on 8th September 2023 and 9th September 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Bhattadev University, Bajali, Pathsala-781325, Assam

How to apply : Candidates are to come for the interview with hard copies of a signed standard form, a one-page CV and photocopies of important career documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





