Assam Career : Apply for 15 vacancies in Assam State Cooperative Apex Bank

Applications are invited for 15 vacant managerial positions in Assam State Cooperative Apex Bank.

Assam State Cooperative Apex Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Branch Manager/ Assistant Manager in the Bank under Officer Grade-E.

Name of post : Assistant Branch Manager/ Assistant Manager under Officer Grade –E

No. of posts : 15

Pay Scale : Rs.31,630.00-Rs.82,290.00 + Grade Pay Rs.7,900.00

Qualification : Graduate with minimum 55% marks or Post Graduate in any discipline preferably CAIIB or MBA, C.A.

Experience : Minimum 4 years experience in Banking in similar Officers Grade or above

Age Limit : Minimum 28 years & Maximum 40 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their application forms in the prescribed format (as available in the website https://apexbankassam.com/ ) along with self-attested copies of educational qualifications from H.S.L.C. onwards both pass certificate & marksheets, experience certificate (specifying designation, job profiles & period of service etc.), Age proof certificate (birth certificate/H.S.L.C. Admit Card etc), caste certificate, certificate of computer proficiency and other qualifications etc.

The Application form should be accompanied by a Demand Draft or Pay order for Rs.1000/- (Rupees one thousand) only in favour of “The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd.” payable at Guwahati.

The applications have to be sent by Registered / Speed Post/ Hand Delivery only in a sealed envelope superscribed with “Post applied for (Name of the Post)” to the following address: The Managing Director, The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd. H.O., Panbazar, H.B. Road, Guwahati-781001, Kamrup (M), Assam

The Application must reach the Office of the Managing Director of the Bank on or before 5.00 P.M. of 20.05.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here