Applications are invited for 14 vacant positions in Sainik School Goalpara.

Sainik School Goalpara is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 14 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions on regular and contractual basis.

Name of post : PGT Mathematics (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) Master’s Degree in the subject.

AND

(b) Degree in Education

OR

(a) M Sc. Ed in the subject from the Regional College of Education, NCERT.

Age: Should not be below 21 and above 40 yrs as on 30 Sep 23.

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 35000/- per month

Name of post : Nursing Assistant (Regular)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) Nursing Diploma/ Degree

(b) 5 years experience or ex-serviceman of Medical Assistant trade with at least 5 years service after

Training.

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 30 Sep 23.

Pay: Rs. 25500/- (Level 4) as per 7 CPC Pay Matrix along with other admissible allowances, LTC, NPS, Gratuity and other perks as per Sainik Schools Society Rules and Regulations

Name of post : LDC (Regular)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) Matriculation from any recognized Board

(b) Typing Speed at least 40 words per minute.

(c) Proficiency in Computer, MS Word, MS Excel, Power Points and Internet.

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 30 Sep 23.

Pay: Rs. 19900/- (Level 2) as per 7 CPC Pay Matrix along with other admissible allowances, LTC, NPS, Gratuity and other perks as per Sainik Schools Society Rules and Regulations

Name of post : LDC (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) Matriculation from any recognized Board

(b) Typing Speed at least 40 words per minute.

(c) Proficiency in Computer, MS Word, MS Excel, Power Points and Internet.

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 30 Sep 23.

Pay: Consolidated pay of Rs. 21,000/- per month

Name of post : Ward Boy (Contractual)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

(a) 10+2

(b) Ability to speak and understand Assamese, Hindi & English

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 30 Sep 23.

Pay: Consolidated pay of Rs. 14,000/- per month

Name of post : Lab Assistant (Contractual)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : 10+2 in Science Stream

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 30 Sep 23.

Pay: Consolidated pay of Rs. 14,000/- per month

Name of post : Craft & Workshop Instructor (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) Matriculation or equivalent.

(b) Two years trade certificate from a recongnised Industrial Training Centre.

(c) Ability to teach through English Medium

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 30 Sep 23.

Pay: Consolidated pay of Rs. 25,000/- per month

Name of post : Band Master (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Potential Band Master / Band Major/Drum Major Course at the AEC Training College and Centre, Panchmarhi.

OR

Equivalent Naval/Air Force Courses.

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 30 Sep 23.

Pay: Consolidated pay of Rs. 25,000/- per month

Name of post : School Counsellor (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate or Post Graduate in Psychology with diploma in counseling.

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 30 Sep 23.

Pay: Consolidated pay of Rs. 35,000/- per month

Name of post : PEM / PTI cum Matron (Female) (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) Recognized Diploma in Physical Education.

(b) Ability to speak and understand Assamese, Hindi & English

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 30 Sep 23.

Pay: Consolidated pay of Rs. 17,000/- per month

Name of post : Nursing Sister (Female) (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Senior Secondary (XII) Passed or equivalent with Grade ‘A’(Three years)

Diploma/ Certificate Course in Nursing from a recognized Institution and 5 Years experience.

OR

BSc (Nursing) from a recognized University/ Institution. Registration with Indian and 5 years experience. Female candidates served in MNS with at least 5 Yrs after training are also eligible

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 30 Sep 23.

Pay: Consolidated pay of Rs. 20,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Selection Procedure for PGT(Maths), Counselor, Band Master, Art & Craft Teacher & Lab Assistant : Written Test, Demonstration & Interview.

Selection Procedure for LDC, Ward Boy, PEM/ PTI Cum Matron: Written Test, Skill/ Proficiency Test.

Selection Procedure for Nursing Assistant /Nursing Sister (Female): Written Test, Skill, Proficiency Test & Interview

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications on prescribed proforma with a recent passport size photograph giving full address and resume with E-mail & contact number (compulsory), along with attested copies of mark sheets, other testimonials and a Demand Draft(DD) for Rs. 500/- (non refundable) drawn in favour of “Principal, Sainik School, Goalpara” payable at State Bank of India, Mornai (Code No. 9148).

On top of envelope please write ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ……………………………………(REGULAR / CONTRACTUAL)’

The applications must reach The Principal, Sainik School Goalpara, PO : Rajapara, Dist : Goalpara, Assam – 783133 within November 3, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here