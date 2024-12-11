Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant positions or career in FREMAA Assam.

Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Hydro-Informatics Engineers, Project Engineers and Web GIS Developers.

Name of post : Hydro-Informatics Engineers – River/Basin Modellers (Hydrological Modelling)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MTech/ME/ MSc in Hydrology/ Water Resources/Civil Engineering or related

fields

Desirable Experience :

Hydrological, modelling software (e.g., MIKE 11-NAM, MIKE SHE, SWAT, HEC-HMS, VIC,

WEAP, RIBASIM etc). Programming languages (such as R, Python or MATLAB). 2 years of proven experience of related activities.

Name of post : Hydro-Informatics Engineers – River/Basin Modellers (Hydraulic Modelling)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MTech/ME/ MSc. in Hydrology/Water Resources/ Civil Engineering or related

fields

Experience :

Hydraulic, modelling software (e.g., MIKE suite, HEC-RAS, TUFLOW, Flood modeller etc). Programming languages (such as R, Python or MATLAB). 2 years of proven experience of related activities

Name of post : Hydro-Informatics Engineers – River/Basin Modellers (River Morphology and Sediment Transport Modelling)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MTech/ME/ MSc. in Hydrology/Water Resources/ Civil Engineering or related

fields

Experience :

Morphological and sediment transport modelling experience in software like MIKE21C, MIKE21FM, Delft3D, HEC-HMS and TELEMAC etc. Programming languages (such as R, Python, or MATLAB). 2 years of proven experience in related activities

Name of post : Hydro-Informatics Engineers – Data Engineers

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MTech/ME in Computer Science, IT, or relevant fields.

Experience :

Database management (Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL). Data structures, Computer programming. 2 years of proven experience in related activities

Name of post : Project Scientist (Atmospheric Science)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MTech/MSc. Atmospheric Sciences, Basic Sciences, Geography, Meteorology, Physics, Environmental Science, or a closely related field.

Desirable : Experience in data analysis tools and software, such as MATLAB, Python, Google Earth

Engine, R, GIS.

Name of post : Project Scientist (Computer Science)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MSc. in Computer Science, Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Artificial

Intelligence, or data science

Desirable :

Knowledge of database management systems (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB) and data modelling concepts. Knowledge of open source-based dashboard development

Name of post : Project Scientist (RS & GIS)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MTech /MSc in Remote Sensing and GIS, Geoinformatics, or MSc in Geology ,

Geography with PG diploma in Remote Sensing and GIS

Experience :

Experience of UAVs or drones, equipped with remote sensing sensors for capturing high resolution aerial imagery. Geospatial AI and ML techniques. Hyper-spectral remote sensing

Name of post : Web-GIS Developers

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Degree in computer science or related field and MTech /MSc/PG Diploma in Geoinformatics. Coding Certifications

Desirable :

Experience in creating web mapping solutions, building applications, producing and processing

geospatial data. Experience in ReactJS/Leaflet/ OpenLayers/Kepler.gl/Node.js, Python/ Java Experience in Geoserver/ Mapserver/PostGIS /ArcGIS Ecosystem (ArcGIS Pro, ArcGIS Enterprise)/ QGIS 2 years of proven experience in related activities.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications complete in all respects in the prescribed format available at FREMAA’s website along with scanned copies of a signed cover letter and supporting documents of age, qualification and experience via email to [email protected] / [email protected] and the subject line should be “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF …………………..”

The applications should reach the above mentioned email addresses latest by end of day of 07/01/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here